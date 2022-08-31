Debuting with her Filmfare performance, Kiara Advani slayed the stage on Tuesday night, by grooving at some of her most loved songs like Nach Punjaaban and Raataan Lambiyaan.

This year the 67th Wolf777news Filmfare Awards 2022 followed a clear pattern of awarding the finest work based on real-time heroes like Ranveer Singh bagging the Best actor award for playing Kapil Dev in 83, Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham and Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershah sweeping the award night by clinching the maximum number of trophies. However, there is one more star, who set the Filmfare stage on fire. Debuting with her Filmfare performance, Kiara Advani simply slayed the stage on Tuesday night, by grooving to some of her most loved songs. Besides spell-binding several B-Town celebs with her performance on Wednesday, the actress intrigued her Instagram family by sharing the pictures of her looks that she chose for the starry night.

The actress dropped a series of pictures of her ensemble that she chose to rock her debut performance at the Filmfare awards. Channelling her inner fierceness, Kiara donned a black leather jumpsuit, with silver glitzy detailings, atop matching boots. Perfectly flaunting her goal-worthy figure, Kiara’s ensemble featured a deep plunging square neckline. Owning the stage like the true queen that she is, Kiara shared a short clip of her performance at the end of her post. In the video, the actress can be seen grabbing all the eyeballs, by performing at the remix of Urvashi and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s title track. And honestly, you will be forced to play that video on loop. While sharing the post, the actress took to the caption and wrote, “My First Filmfare performance. Had the time of my life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)



Kiara’s latest party song Nach Punjaban from her movie Jugjugg Jeeyo and Raataan Lambiyan from her award-winning film Shershaah were among the songs the actress chose to groove to. A few hours before that, while giving a glimpse of her official Filmfare look, Kiara shared another slew of pictures on her Instagram account. For the star-studded night, Kiara wore a peachy orange ball gown with a thigh-high slit. Kiara’s shoulder-less ball gown featured a plunging deep V-neckline. The actress gave it all a finish with golden high heels, smokey eyes, nude lips, and a sleek open hairstyle, with curls at the end.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)



Meanwhile, in the 67th Wolf777news Filmfare Awards 2022, Kiara and Siddharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah and Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham were ahead in the race for the most number of trophies. While Sardar Udham scored the event by bagging trophies across nine categories, Shershaah took home 7 awards, including Best Film.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.