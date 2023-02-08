After dating for quite a long time, Bollywood’s adorable couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani took their relationship to the next level and tied the knot at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh. The low-key wedding took place in the presence of couple’s parents and close friends from the industry.

As soon as the couple posted the dreamy pics of their wedding, fans and celebs started pouring their love in the comment section. Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and others congratulated the couple and gave their blessings.

Arjun Kapoor shared the pic of the newlyweds on his Insta story and wrote, “Congratulations to this stunning couple… Wishing both of you a lifetime of happiness!!!” “Rab ne bana di jodi,” Shraddha Kapoor captioned her Insta story as well by sharing the pics of Sid and Kiara in their pastel outfits. Rashmika too took her Insta story and captioned their pic

You twooo!! @sidmalhotra @kiaraaliaadvani cutestttt… Congratulations!!” Apart from them Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Vaani Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Mira Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Apoorva Mehta wished the couple through their Insta-stories.

Karan Johar, who is Sidharth Malhotra’s mentor shared an emotional note with the wedding pic, which reads, “I met him a decade and a half ago…. Silent, strong and still so sensitive…. I met her many years after… silent, strong and so sensitive in equal measure…Then they met each other and i realised in that moment that these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together…. Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family… As they exchanged vows on a mandap of mohabbat everyone around them felt the pulse…felt the energy… I sat proud, elated and bursting with only love for the two of them! I love you Sid…. I love you Ki…. May today be your forever…..”

