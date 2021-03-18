Kiara Advani shares Salman Khan's 'best advice': Let your hard work speak

Kiara Advani also spoke about how Salman Khan had once suggested she change her name from Aaliya to Kiara as Alia Bhatt was already an established actor.

Kiara Advani made it to the cover of Filmfare’s March edition. While speaking to the magazine, the actress opened up about the advice she received from Salman Khan.

“The best advice I have got is - work really hard and only let your hard work speak from Salman sir,” Kiara was quoted as saying.

She had also shared that the Dabangg star advised her to change her name from Aaliya to Kiara as Alia Bhatt had already established herself as a promising star at that time.

While she is busy juggling multiple projects, her love life also often make headlines. She is rumoured to be dating her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra. While talking about her relationship status, Kiara chose not to speak about her personal equation with him.

However, Kiara opened up about her last date and said, “Last time I went on a date was… It was sometime this year. And it’s been only two months for this year, so you do the math”.

Kiara was last seen in debutante director Abir Sengupta's Indoo Ki Jawani which released in 2020. She also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan which is set to hit the theatres on 19 November. She is also reuniting with her Good Newwz director Raj Mehta for yet another family entertainer titled Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film features Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in crucial roles.