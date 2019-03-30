Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor wrap up filming Kabir Singh, Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani have wrapped up shooting for their upcoming film Kabir Singh. Kiara posted a series of photographs on an Instagram story where she can be seen cutting the cake, with the team of her upcoming film, and celebrating the shoot wrap.

While in the picture the team can be seen having fun, Shahid is nowhere to be seen in the series of post. Kiara, in one of her posts wrote, “We miss you Shahid Kapoor.”

The film is a Hindi remake of Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy. While Padmaavat star will play the role of Kabir Singh, Kiara who was seen in Netflix's Lust Stories will essay the role of Preeti. The duo had first appeared together in 'Urvashi', a remake of the 1990s AR Rahman chartbuster

The story revolves around Arjun Reddy, a successful young medical surgeon, who sets out on the path of self-destruction when his lady-love is forced to marry another man. The original blockbuster starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles.

Kabir Singh is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also helmed the Telugu version. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. It is scheduled to hit cinemas on 21 June, this year.

(With input from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Mar 30, 2019 11:39:40 IST