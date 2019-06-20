Kiara Advani reveals she stayed in hostel to prep for her role of medical student in Kabir Singh

Kiara Advani, who made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's production Fugly, is awaiting the release of for her upcoming film Kabir Singh. Kiara essays the role of a medical student away from her home in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. The film also stars Shahid Kapoor in the titular role.

During an interesting revelation, Kiara confesses that she stayed in a hostel to prepare for the role. While talking to Bombay Times about her prep, Kiara says, “I am a Mumbai girl and I completed my education here. So, I have never stayed in a hostel. However, my character Preeti is someone who stays in a hostel. I wanted to understand how life in a hostel is, and decided to stay in one for a few days. The experience was enriching.”

After Kabir Singh, Kiara also has Dharma Productions' Good News, which is slated to release on 27 December. For 2020, she is paired opposite Akshay in Laxmmi Bomb (Hindi adaptation of the hit Tamil horror comedy Kanchana). The biopic of late Indian Army captain Vikram Batra, titled Shershaah, with Sidharth Malhotra, and as a feisty girl in coming-of-age comedy Indoo Ki Jawani are some of her other releases next year.

Kabir Singh is the official Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, which starred Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead. A T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation, Kabir Singh is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde.

It is slated to release this Friday on 21 June.

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2019 11:23:25 IST