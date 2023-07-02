Kiara Advani is currently basking in the glory of the praises she has been getting for ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha‘, and she recently visited a multiplex to check the reaction of the audience. They gave a standing ovation to the film and the actress shared a video of the same and wrote- “When the audience gives us a standing ovation, that’s when you realise magic has been created. A moment to cherish forever. All I want to say is Thank You from the entire team.”

A moment to cherish forever All I want to say is Thank You from the entire team of #SatyapremKiKatha pic.twitter.com/A2JUdEHhSg — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) July 2, 2023

The romantic drama garnered positive reviews and took an encouraging start at the ticket windows by earning Rs 9.25 crore. While the film is expected to hold well due to positive word-of-mouth, SPKK has also managed to create some records in the domestic market.

Sixth-biggest opener of the year

After Pathaan (Rs 57 crore), Adipurush (Rs 36 crore), Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (Rs 15.73 crore), Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (Rs 15.81 crore) and Bholaa (Rs 11.20 crore), Satyaprem Ki Katha emerged sixth-biggest opener of 2023. The film trumped The Kerala Story and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to achieve this feat.

Kiara Advani’s sixth-biggest opener

The gorgeous actress got her sixth-biggest opener with SPKK. Her top 5 biggest day-one grossers are M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story (Rs 21.30 crore), Kabir Singh (Rs 20.21 crore), Good Newwz (Rs 17.56 crore), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 14.11 crore) and Ka (Rs 9.28 crore).

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha also features Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Shikha Talsania, Rajpal Yadav, Siddharth Randeria and Anuradha Patel in key roles. It is bankrolled under the banners of Namah Pictures and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

