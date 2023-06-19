Kiara Advani will be seen performing a highly energetic garba dance routine in two songs from her upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha. The actor has shot and performed for both the songs barefoot.

Her hard work and dedication to the craft is visible in her performances, leaving her fans doting on her every move.

The earlier released trailer of the film showcased glimpses into the two songs, leaving everyone excited for more.

While the first track sung by Monali Thakur is the introductory song of Kiara Advani as Katha in the film, the second one is a duet featuring her with co-star Kartik Aaryan.

A source reveals, “Kiara has been phenomenal in Satyaprem Ki Katha. She not only shot for the two songs bare-footed and with heavy costumes but also rehearsed for both the songs back to back with full enthusiasm and dedication. These songs are going to make the audience fall in love with her even more.”

Kiara Advani reunites with her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 costar Kartik Aaryan in Sajid Nadiadwala’s production SatyaPrem Ki Katha, directed by National Award winning director Sameer Vidwans. Releasing on 29th June, the musical romance film is one of the most anticipated projects of the year.

The audience has been waiting for the release of the trailer for a long time and as it’s finally here, it promises the arrival of a pure love story after a long time. With its hauntingly soulful tune and music, the trailer says it all, this is definitely an album of the year. Well-studded with large-scale and mesmerizing visuals, the film will surely set new standards with an interesting concept of love after marriage.

