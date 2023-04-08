Bollywood actress Kiara Advani who recently flew down to Kashmir for the shooting of her upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha is finally back in the bay and was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday. The actress along with her co-actor Kartik Aaryan was shooting in the snow-clad mountains of Sonmarg, pictures and videos of which went viral all over the internet. Meanwhile, Kiara after her return was spotted donning an all-natural no-makeup look at the airport and we can say she looked pretty amazing! Opting for a casual outfit, the actress was all smiles as she came out of the airport and waved to the media.

She was dressed in a plain white tee paired with blue jeans, a cardigan, and boots. Keeping her hair loose, Kiara flaunted her natural beauty in a makeup-free look.

Take a look:

The video shared on a paparazzo account on Instagram also left her fans impressed as many took to the comment section and praised her beauty, A user wrote, “She is the only actress who doesn’t need makeup”, while another one wrote, “She really doesn’t wear makeup or puts bare minimum when it’s not required at a casual spotting, is liye glow karti hai.”

“She is giving so many cute expressions,” a user commented.

In the meantime, Kartik Aaryan who also accompanied Kiara to Kashmir has also returned and was spotted separately at the airport. Dressed in a black sweatshirt and denim, Kartik looked uber-cool in his airport look.

Prior to their return to Mumbai, both of them while taking to Instagram had also shared posts from their shooting location. While Kiara shared a picture of herself, sitting amid snow-covered mountains, Kartik posted a video showing the roads covered in snow.

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha is all set to hit the theatres on 29 June 2023. The film which is said to be an intense love story also marks Kartik and Kiara’s second collaboration after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The film had previously sparked controversy, owing to its former title Satyanarayan Ki Katha.

