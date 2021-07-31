Entertainment

Kiara Advani cast alongside Ram Charan in Shankar, Dil Raju's upcoming pan-Indian movie

'Eagerly waiting to begin the shoot,' says Kiara Advani, who also celebrates her birthday today.

FP Staff July 31, 2021 12:42:56 IST
Actor Kiara Advani has been roped in to feature opposite South star Ram Charan in acclaimed director Shankar's pan-India film, the makers announced on Saturday.

The project will mark the second collaboration between Advani and Charan after their 2019 Telugu action movie Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

Producer Sri Venkateswara Creations announced Advani's casting on the occasion of her 29th birthday.

Check out the announcement here

The actor, whose next release is the biographical drama Shershaah, said she is both excited and nervous to work with the experienced artists from the Indian film industry.

"I am excited as well as nervous to work with renowned and experienced names of our film fraternity. I am eagerly waiting to begin the shoot and hoping that this incredible opportunity is translated wonderfully on-screen," Advani said in a statement.

The film will release in three languages – Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

It is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Besides this film, Advani also has Karan Johar-produced film Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Anees Bazmee-directed comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Charan will next be seen in S S Rajamouli's period action drama RRR and in the Telugu film Acharya alongside his father Chiranjeevi.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: July 31, 2021 12:42:56 IST

