Khushi Kapoor reveals sister Janhvi sleep-talks her film dialogues on Neha Dhupia's BFFs with Vogue

Bollywood's much-talked sister duo Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor recently made an appearance in the premiere episode of talk show BFFs with Vogue season 3.

The promos of the episode reveal Janhvi and Khushi twinning in white tees and short skirts as they open up about their parents Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, their mutual love for fashion, dating, and secret tattoos to host Neha Dhupia.

The curtain’s up! Here is our first BFF pair, #JanhviKapoor and #KhushiKapoor. Catch them all real and all candid on the latest season of @JeepIndia presents #BFFsWithVogue, powered by https://t.co/WA6Dp5E5VR, premiering Saturday at 9 PM. #condenastvideoindia #CNVoriginals pic.twitter.com/Vs95TGyCBi — Colors Infinity (@colors_infinity) April 21, 2019

While talking about their different opinions, the younger sibling Khushi revealed that they could not be more different when it comes to their views on tattoos. Khushi confessed to her obsession for tattoos and currently has a total of three. These include one of her family’s birthdays in Roman numerals, another of her best friend’s name and a third on her lower back, which says ‘Khud ki raah banao', which translates to 'pave your own path'. F urther, she also revealed that Janhvi was “too chicken to get inked” and did not approve of her tattoos, much like their late mother. On the one thing she hates about Khushi, Janhvi revealed, “I hate that you’re dad’s favourite kid.”

While Neha probed Janhvi to discuss her relationship status and asked if she ever had a crush on her co-star, the Dhadak actress could not hide her embarrassment and said "It's a trick question." However, Khushi came to her sister's rescue and quipped, “She’s good, because she’s like nice and single.”

Khushi also went on to reveal some embarrassing secrets about Janhvi and mentioned that she often she sleep-talks dialogues from her films.



View this post on Instagram 👯‍♀️ #voguebffs A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Jan 23, 2019 at 1:52am PST

BFFs with Vogue season 3 will premiere on 27 April on Colors Infinity.

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2019 12:44:59 IST

