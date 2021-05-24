The altered poster of the Friend: Reunion special features the cast of Khichdi: The Movie, which released in 2010.

JD Majethia, producer of Khichdi, recently surprised fans with the poster of Friends: The Reunion featuring the popular Hindi comedy film's cast. Majethia, who played Himanshu in the show, captioned the picture as "the perfect Indian reunion."

Currently, fans are waiting for the much-anticipated reunion of Friends that is all set to stream on 27 May on US platform HBO Max. For Indian viewers, the special episode will be available on ZEE5.

In the altered image, Joey has been edited to have Majethia’s face, Anang Desai’s face is placed on Ross, Vandana Pathak is there instead of Rachel, Supriya Pathak on Monica, Kirti Kulhari’s face can be seen on Phoebe and finally Rajeev Mehta’s face on Chandler.

Khichdi, which follows an eccentric Gujarati family's daily adventures, premiered on Star Plus in 2002. This was followed by Instant Khichdi in 2005 and Khichdi Returns in 2018. Khichdi: The Movie, with the aforementioned actors, released in 2010 but performed averagely at the box office.