Khichdi producer jokes about 'the perfect Indian reunion' with parody poster of Friends special
The altered poster of the Friend: Reunion special features the cast of Khichdi: The Movie, which released in 2010.
JD Majethia, producer of Khichdi, recently surprised fans with the poster of Friends: The Reunion featuring the popular Hindi comedy film's cast. Majethia, who played Himanshu in the show, captioned the picture as "the perfect Indian reunion."
Currently, fans are waiting for the much-anticipated reunion of Friends that is all set to stream on 27 May on US platform HBO Max. For Indian viewers, the special episode will be available on ZEE5.
In the altered image, Joey has been edited to have Majethia’s face, Anang Desai’s face is placed on Ross, Vandana Pathak is there instead of Rachel, Supriya Pathak on Monica, Kirti Kulhari’s face can be seen on Phoebe and finally Rajeev Mehta’s face on Chandler.
Khichdi, which follows an eccentric Gujarati family's daily adventures, premiered on Star Plus in 2002. This was followed by Instant Khichdi in 2005 and Khichdi Returns in 2018. Khichdi: The Movie, with the aforementioned actors, released in 2010 but performed averagely at the box office.
also read
Shah Rule on new EP Hooked, collaborating with DIVINE, and using music as a balm to pandemic wounds
"In the last one year, music has helped me get through some tough times," Shah Rule recalls how Nas' album King's Disease got him through a bout with pneumonia last year.
Disney revenue plummets 13 percent since 2020; streaming service records 'slower than expected' growth after pandemic boost
Disney said it was seeing "encouraging signs of recovery" across a wide range of its businesses even while its streaming television service grew slower than expected in the second quarter.
Norman Lloyd, actor who worked with Orson Welles, Alfred Hitchcock, Charlie Chaplin, passes away aged 106
Norman Llyod's credits stretch from the earliest known US TV drama, 1939′s On the Streets of New York on the nascent NBC network, to 21st-century projects including Modern Family and The Practice.