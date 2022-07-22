The whole music industry has come together for a good cause, the event is organised in aid of Cancer Patients Aid Association & Parents Association Thalassaemic Unit Trust (PATUT).

The annual Khazana-A Festival of Ghazals, founded by eminent singer Pankaj Udhas, will honour music legend Lata Mangeshkar at its 2022 edition.

The musical event will take place live at a hotel in South Mumbai on July 29 and 30, after a gap of two years.

In a statement, the organisers said the latest edition is dedicated to Mangeshkar, who has hugely contributed towards popularising ghazals through cinema. The veteran singer passed away in February this year.

Formed 20 years ago, the festival aims at giving platform to budding ghazal artistes to showcase their talent. The proceeds from the concert are donated for the treatment of thalassemic children and cancer patients

Udhas expressed his gratitude to the artistes, audience, organisers and sponsors for their continuous support.

"I hope and I'm also confident that this year also the show will prove to be a resounding success as in the past.

"We are pleased to inform you that with your participation, the help of various sponsors and the audiences we have been able to generate sizable funds to help cancer patients and thalassaemic children in the last two decades. All proceeds in terms of donations will go to the charity to help the treatment of thalassemic children and cancer patients, the singer said in a statement.

Participants from over 75 cities across India had taken part in the Khazana Artist Aloud Talent Hunt earlier this year and the two winners -- Surendra Kumar Rawal from Kota and Aparajita Lahiri from Ranchi-- will get an opportunity to perform at the festival alongside veterans such as Rekha Bhardwaj, Talat Aziz, Anup Jalota, Hariharan and Vishal Bhardwaj.

The music gala will be organised in aid of Cancer Patients Aid Association & Parents Association Thalassaemic Unit Trust (PATUT).

Other musicians who will be participating in the festival are Sudeep Banerji, Pratibha Singh Baghel, Rahul Deshpande, Priyanka Barve, Pooja Gaitonde, Ghansham and Shivani Vaswani and Runaa Rizvii Shivamani.

