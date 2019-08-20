You are here:

Khayyam, veteran music composer of films like Umrao Jaan, passes away; Narendra Modi, Lata Mangeshkar tweet condolences

Legendary music director-composer Khayyam, famed for his compositions in films like Kabhie Kabhie and Umrao Jaan, breathed his last at the age of 92 on Monday at a hospital in Mumbai.

The veteran breathed his last at 9:30 pm at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Sujay Hospital in Juhu, where he was in critical condition after being admitted with age-related illness a few days ago, informs Pritam Sharma, spokesperson for Khayyamji's Trust.

Tributes started to pour in as soon as news of the musician's demise came in.

Calling his demise "saddening", Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to extend his heartfelt condolences, and express grief over the music icon's death.

India will remain grateful to Khayyam Sahab for giving us some of the most memorable compositions, which will be remembered forever. He will also be remembered for his humanitarian gestures to support upcoming artists. His demise is extremely saddening. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 19, 2019

Mahan sangeetkar Aur bahut nek dil insan Khayyam sahab aaj humare bich nahi rahe. Ye sunkar mujhe itna dukh hua hai jo main bayaa’n nahi kar sakti.Khayyam sahab ke saath sangeet ke ek yug ka anth hua hai.Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun. pic.twitter.com/8d1iAM2BPd — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 19, 2019

Mahan sangeetkar Aur bahut nek dil insan Khayyam sahab aaj humare bich nahi rahe. Ye sunkar mujhe itna dukh hua hai jo main bayaa’n nahi kar sakti.Khayyam sahab ke saath sangeet ke ek yug ka anth hua hai.Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun. pic.twitter.com/8d1iAM2BPd — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 19, 2019

Deeply saddened by the demise of Khayyam, music composer Salim Merchant took to his Twitter as well.

Mahan sangeetkar Aur bahut nek dil insan Khayyam sahab aaj humare bich nahi rahe. Ye sunkar mujhe itna dukh hua hai jo main bayaa’n nahi kar sakti.Khayyam sahab ke saath sangeet ke ek yug ka anth hua hai.Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun. pic.twitter.com/8d1iAM2BPd — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 19, 2019

Mohammed Zahur 'Khayyam' Hashmi, better known as Khayyam, began his career in music from the city of Ludhiana at the tender age of 17. Through the blockbuster Umrao Jaan, he made his permanent place in Bollywood.

The musician was honoured with Padma Bhushan in 2011, and was bestowed the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2007.

He won a National Award, and also a Filmfare Award, besides a few other tributes for composing music for Umrao Jaan, which stars Rekha, Raj Babbar, and Naseeruddin Shah.

Khayyam's non-film songs are equally loved by his fans, especially 'Paaon Padun Tore Shyam,' 'Brij Mein Laut Chalo' and 'Ghazab Kiya Tere Vaade pe Aitbaar Kiya'.

He also gave music for late Meena Kumari's album, 'I Write, I Recite', featuring nazms (poems) sung by her.

With inputs from Asian News International.

Updated Date: Aug 20, 2019 08:49:51 IST