Former Bigg Boss contestants Nikki Tamboli and Abhinav Shukla are also confirmed to take part, along with Arjun Bijlani and Mahekk Chahal, among others.

The eleventh season of Khatron Ke Khiladi (KKK) is going to start in May and the final list of the contestants is out. The show will be once again hosted by director Rohit Shetty. This time, it will be shot in Cape Town, South Africa. All the contestants and the crew members will have to go under the quarantine period before the shooting commences. The show is expected to go on air later this year.

Here is the complete list of contestants:

Sanaya Irani: The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon star has been signed up for this adventure reality show. As per the sources, she is keen to break her soft girl image by doing some hard-hitting stunts in the show.

Rahul Vaidya: The singer who was recently seen in a music video with actress-girlfriend Disha Parmar is all set to join the show. Being the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 14, he is one of the highest-paid contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14.

Divyanka Tripathi: TV’s much-loved bahu, who won hearts for her performance as Ishita Bhalla in Ye Hai Mohabbatein, has said yes to the show. Just like Sanaya, she also hopes to break her bahu image through the stunt-based show.

Vishal Aditya Singh: Chandrakanta actor Vishal Aditya Singh will be seen in KKK and has begun the preparations for it. He became a household name after participating in Bigg Boss 13.

Varun Sood: VJ and reality TV star Varun Sood will participate in the 11th edition of Khatron Ke Khiladi. His girlfriend Divya Agarwal recently posted a picture on Instagram confirming that indeed he is part of the show.

Mahekk Chahal: Actor Mahekk Chahal, who was seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in Wanted, has also agreed to be a part of the show. Earlier, she was seen as a participant in Bigg Boss 5 and was declared as the runner-up.

Nikki Tamboli: Rahul Vaidya’s Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant, Nikki Tamboli has also said yes to the adventure-based show. She regularly made headlines during her stint inside the Bigg Boss house due to constant fights. She is known to give her best during the tasks.

Arjun Bijlani: The popular TV actor has been confirmed for KKK. In fact, he has started the show’s preparation and has been following a strict fitness regime.

Aastha Gill: The singer, who has crooned hit songs like Buzz, Naagin, and Proper Patola among others, is really looking forward to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Anushka Sen: The TV actor is quite popular on social media and has appeared in various popular shows like Baalveer, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and many more. KKK is going to be her first reality show.

Sana Sayyad: Last seen playing the lead role in Star Plus’ Lockdown Ki Love Story, she started her career with MTV Splitsvilla. Now, she has joined the list of celebrities who have been finalized for KKK.

Abhinav Shukla: Another Bigg Boss 14 contestant who will be seen performing some dangerous stunts on the show. Apart from Bigg Boss, he had also participated in another adventure reality show Survivor India.