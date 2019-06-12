Khandaani Shafakhana: Badshah, Sonakshi Sinha's film to hit theatres on 26 July

After a long list of blockbuster songs, Rapper Badshah is all set to make his debut in Hindi films with Sonakshi Sinha. Badshah will make his debut in debutant director Shilpi Dasgupta's upcoming untitled film. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain, and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The first scheduled of the film has started in Punjab.

Badshah took to social media to share this news to his fans; he posted, ‘Lo ji. Badshah ab bade parde par. Thank you bollywood for making me a part of your family. For accepting a middle class boy from delhi like youve done before. For making people believe in dreams still. Thank you Mrig paaji and bhushan sir. Thank you shilpi mam. And what better start than sharing screen with @aslisona !! Need Your Wishes’.

Journey begins today. Need your wishes and blessings 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/iANjaagWib — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) February 11, 2019

In the film, Badshah will play a singer-rapper from Punjab. Apart from being a rap artist, he has also been a producer with the Punjabi film, Do Dooni Panj. Sonakshi and Badshah have already shown their chemistry on screen with 2017’s Noor, and their song Move Your Lakk.

Badshah and Sonakshi’s untitled film also stars like Varun Sharma, Annu Kapoor, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Nadira Babbar. "I am extremely nervous. However, now that I have taken the leap, I will give it my best. Bhushanji and Mrigh both kept convincing me on how perfect the role is for me. It's a film which is so unique and different," Badshah said to IANS.

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2019 10:26:10 IST

