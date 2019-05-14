Khamoshi: Trailer of Tamannaah, Prabhu Deva's horror film to release on 15 May

The trailer of Tamannaah and Prabhu Deva's upcoming supernatural horror film, Khamoshi will be released on 15 May, the makers announced with a new poster of the movie. Directed by Chakri Toleti, the film stars Tamannaah as a deaf-mute and Prabhu Deva as the antagonist. Bhumika Chawla, best known for Tere Naam opposite Salman Khan, will also be seen in a pivotal role.

Check out the new poster here:

In April 2018, it was reported that producer Vashu Bhagnani was not happy with the final cut of the film, and wanted to re-shoot major chunks. According to the Deccan Chronicle, Khamoshi is the first-ever feature in India to be filmed with an 8k camera.

As per various media reports, Prabhas will feature in a cameo appearance in Khamoshi. The film has been shot with Nayanthara in Tamil, and will be called Kolaiyuthir Kaalam.

The film hits screens on 31 May.

Updated Date: May 14, 2019 14:45:47 IST

