Khali Peeli: Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday cast in Ali Abbas Zafar's romantic comedy; first look unveiled

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Pandey are all set to share the screen for Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming production venture Khali Peeli. The makers have now shared the first look from the film, announcing that the film will go on floors on 11 September. The movie is slated for a 12 June, 2020 release.

The upcoming feature will see the direction from Maqbool Khan, with Himanshu Mehra also producing the movie.

Check out the announcement here

Khali Peeli is said to chronicle the events of one fateful night after the protagonists' chanced meeting. Further details on the film are still awaited.

Ishaan made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with Dhadak, where he starred opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The movie was a remake of the Marathi hit Sairat, and managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in just 10 days of its release. He is the younger brother of actor Shahid Kapoor, and son of actors Rajesh Khattar and Neelima Azim.

Ananya, on the other hand, debuted this year in Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2, which also marked the launch of Tara Sutaria. The film was a sequel to the 2012 hit Student of the Year, which introduced Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra to the celluloid world. The film hit the big screens on 10 May this year. She is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday.

Updated Date: Aug 28, 2019 11:02:56 IST