Khajoor Pe Atke trailer: With a stellar cast, Harsh Chhaya's film has the makings of a laugh riot

It's interesting how Harsh Chhaya has managed to assemble such amazing actors for his debut film Khajoor Pe Atke. Starring Manoj Pahwa, Vinay Pathak, Dolly Ahluwalia, Seema Pahwa, Sanah Kapoor, Suneeta Sengupta, the film looks like a laugh-riot which is based on human motivations and greed. The film is about a family which is dealing with an ICU-admitted relative and his imminent death. The family members are more interested in the ancestral property and touring the city of Mumbai (where the man is hospitalised) than in being by their relative's side.

The ladies of the family are calculative, shrewd, competitive and hilarious. Seema, who was recently seen in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Bareilly Ki Barfi, has mastered the typical Indian mom act and shines in the trailer, too. Manoj and Vinay pack quite a punch and are, as always, a class apart.

What stands out in the trailer is that these characters are one-of-a-kind and quite unabashed. While their relative is drawing his last breaths in the ICU, they are posing in front of the Gateway of India. Their political correctness is reflected only in their day-to-day interactions with the family of the sick, which is what exposes their true colours in a comical way.

Produced by Welcome Friends Productions, and presented by S.O.I.E., Khajoor Pe Atke releases worldwide on 18 May.

Watch the trailer here:

Updated Date: Apr 16, 2018 18:30 PM