Khaali Peeli: Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Pandey lead an action-packed entertainer, exclusively released on ZeePlex

Khaali Peeli is being released exclusively on ZeePlex (it will be available on ZEE5 shortly after), at ₹ 299/- per viewing.

With OTT platforms, filmmakers have the ability to be more experimental, ready to dish out fresh concepts and storylines. Khaali Peeli, releasing exclusively on Zeeplex, is similar to old-school, adventure romps a la Bunty aur Babli. The caper promises to be filled to the brim with action, comedy, and entertainment.

Starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday in the lead, Khaali Peeli was earlier slated for a theatrical release on 12 June, but it was stalled in lieu of cinema halls being shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's what happens during the course of the film. Pooja (Ananya Pandey) hitches a ride from a local taxi driver Blackie (Ishan Khattar), with a bag in her hands. The contents of the bag are such that along with the cops, even the local mafia and the villain (Jaideep Ahlawat) are in tow and chasing after it. Once Blackie comes to know the stakes, he wants in and agrees to help Pooja get rid of those chasing her. What this leads to is an adrenaline-filled chase along the bylanes of Mumbai.

The chemistry between the lead pair makes for the backbone of the story. The movie also has a third lead apart from Blackie and Pooja, i.e. the city of Mumbai. The ‘Mumbaiya’ essence of the film is ever so present, much like a character in its own.

Zee Plex is also available on ZEE5 globally. Users will have multiple payment options to purchase movies of their choice.

Apart from its digital premiere, the film will also be screened in drive-in theatres in Gurugram and Bengaluru.

