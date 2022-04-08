#KGFVerse: Rocky Bhai’s new avatars become the fastest NFT Token to be sold in record time
The makers of KGF Chapter 2 are keeping the fandom going, by introducing the world to ‘KGFverse’ where the fans can explore and experience Rocky Bhai’s world in the metaverse.
The KGF franchise gave the Indian audience an extraordinary hero in the form of Rocky Bhai. The love for the character has only been on the rise, with fans going crazy in anticipation of KGF: Chapter 2. Set to release next week, the makers are keeping the fandom going by introducing the world to ‘KGFverse’ where the Fans of Yash, can explore and experience Rocky Bhai’s Duniya - ‘KGFverse' in the Metaverse.
KGF: Chapter 2 is the most anticipated film since Chapter 1 and the trailer has elevated expectations from the sequel. The film is setting records even before its release, not only in India but also globally, through maximum views within the shortest time, fastest pre-bookings, and now quickest to sell out 1000 NFT Tokens in India.
KGFverse is a digital avatar-based universe dedicated to these fans. Unveiling in parts, in the days to come, the makers are enabling the fan community to build a series of virtual environments and games as an extension of the franchise into the Metaverse.
Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, KGF: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.
The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.
Rocky Bhai’s 🌪️ comes to the #KGFverse! Buy your tokens NOW.
Check out : https://t.co/S1nl4zudU3#KGFChapter2 @TheNameIsYash @prashanth_neel @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @HombaleGroup pic.twitter.com/dOnVU17tl7
— Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) April 7, 2022
