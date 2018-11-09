You are here:

KGF trailer: Yash as Rocky rises from the streets of Mumbai to take on the world

FP Staff

November 09, 2018 15:54:26 IST

The trailer of the much awaited Kannada flick KGF, short for Kolar Gold Fields was dropped by the makers on 9 November. From the looks of the trailer, the movie seems intensely gripping and intriguing.

A still from the trailer of Kolar Gold Fields (KGF). YouTube

The nearly three-minute-long Hindi trailer opens to a dark night in 1951 which marks two incidences, the discovery of the KGF and the birth of Rocky. Cut to Bombay (now Mumbai) ten years later and Rocky, by now an ambitious young lad desirous to own the world is set to embark on a journey from the streets of Mumbai to the mines of KGF.

The sets appear to be such that the characters in the drama seem engulfed in the mining dust around them, the mines undoubtedly central to the protagonist's story.

Farhan Akhtar has taken up the distribution of the Hindi version of the film under his Excel Entertainment banner along with Anil Thadani. This move might prove to be a big boost to the Kannada industry. The film marks the debut of actor Yash in Hindi cinema who plays Rocky and also stars Srinidhi Shetty in the lead role.

The film will also be dubbed into Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Chinese and Japanese.

KGF is being considered as one of the most expensive works of the Kannada film industry. Directed by Prashanth Neel of Ugramm fame, the film also stars Ramya Krishna, Anant Nag and Achyuth Kumar. The first chapter of the two-part period drama has been in production for the last two years and is slated to release on 21 December, 2018.

Watch the trailer here:

Updated Date: Nov 09, 2018 16:20 PM

