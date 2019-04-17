KGF star Yash threatened by HD Kumaraswamy: Stars like him wouldn't survive if not for producers like us

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy recently made inappropriate comments directed towards Kannada star and KGF actor Yash, reports Pinkvilla. The politician was quoted by the publication as saying, "These actors wouldn't survive if not for producers like us."

Kumaraswamy's statement comes in after the actor began involving himself in the rallies held in Mandya in the support of Sumalatha, the wife of late Congress MP and actor Ambareesh.

"I can't believe I agree to make films with such actors," Kumaraswamy further said. He added that his supporters were silent on the matter up until now since they had Kumaraswamy's well-being in mind.

The politician went on to add, "Do not believe all that you see onscreen. What you witness on a daily basis is the truth. Where had these actors been when the farmers committed suicide?"

However, these comments have not been well received by fans of the actor.

#KGF #Yash Mr #AccidentalCM HDK why do you invoke all these small people and react to them being the CHIEF MINSTER of a state ? Like you keep trumpeting your achievements in farmers issues are enough to make your son #Nikhilkumaraswamy win alwe ? https://t.co/Q7rSOW68gk — Rama Krishna Alla (@iAmRamaKrishna1) April 15, 2019

Very sad that the CM of our state called one of our topmost cine superstar #SelfMadeYash in singular in an utterly disrespectful way without verifying any facts. #HDKumaraswamy #Yash #KGF Mutual respect to one another is the bare minimum we expect! — ನಮ್ Karnataka (@NamKarnataka) April 15, 2019

He is dummy cm of Karnataka..... It will not effect our rocking star YashBoss....@TheNameIsYash YashBoss is powerful actor in Kannada Cinema industry... Still big big producers are not getting YashBoss callsheets nowdays.... — Shashank Gowda (@Shashank3312) April 16, 2019

Updated Date: Apr 17, 2019 14:51:30 IST

