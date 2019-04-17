You are here:

KGF star Yash threatened by HD Kumaraswamy: Stars like him wouldn't survive if not for producers like us

FP Staff

Apr 17, 2019 14:37:33 IST

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy recently made inappropriate comments directed towards Kannada star and KGF actor Yash, reports Pinkvilla. The politician was quoted by the publication as saying, "These actors wouldn't survive if not for producers like us."

Yash (left) and Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy. Image from Twitter

Kumaraswamy's statement comes in after the actor began involving himself in the rallies held in Mandya in the support of Sumalatha, the wife of late Congress MP and actor Ambareesh.

"I can't believe I agree to make films with such actors," Kumaraswamy further said. He added that his supporters were silent on the matter up until now since they had Kumaraswamy's well-being in mind.

The politician went on to add, "Do not believe all that you see onscreen. What you witness on a daily basis is the truth. Where had these actors been when the farmers committed suicide?"

However, these comments have not been well received by fans of the actor.

Updated Date: Apr 17, 2019 14:51:30 IST

