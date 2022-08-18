The KGF star Yash set a new benchmark of his raging stardom while encouraging the youths

The stardom of Rocking Star Yash has been constantly touching new skies with time. The star has not only given a whole new definition of stardom but he also cemented his name on the list of favorite superstars of the audience which has just taken to the next level post the release of KGF Chapter 2. The success of the second chapter of KGF is well explained with its release itself when the film booked the biggest opening at the box office. Recently while celebrating 75th Independence Day, Rocking Star Yash was seen with Karnataka Chief Minister at a Youth Festival organized by the University of Mysuru as part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.

Moreover, the rise of Yash's stardom was seen when he attended the opening of 'Yuvajana Mahotsava' (Youth Festival) at the Maharaja College Grounds in Mysore. The actor was seen having a chat with the Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, who was present there to inaugurate the event. The actor also gave a speech to the students where he spoke about his student life and how he feels immense love to interact with the students of this generation. The actor also motivated the students about fine-tuning little things in life which lead to bigger results. The superstar also mentioned the importance of self-confidence and how he takes immense pride in the Kannada film industry for the kind of respect it is garnering all across the nation and worldwide. Such speech from the star added an extra star to his raging stardom which shows he deserves it all where he is today.

Other than this, the star is also entitled widely as Rocky Bhai all around the corners post the release of his blockbuster, KGF. The film set a benchmark with its success when it crossed the figure of 900 Cr. In the domestic market and doing business of around 27 million dollars in the International market. While other than this, even on the OTT platform the film is also earning a lot of love from the masses.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.