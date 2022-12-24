The year 2022 has not been quite good for Bollywood as the industry faced some of the biggest failures this year. While several big-budget films with bankable actors like Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor also tried to make their mark on the audiences, all of them still sank without any trace. Some such films include names like Bachchhan Paandey, Shamshera, and Laal Singh Chaddha. On one hand, while Bollywood films tanked badly, it was the South industry that left pan-India audiences impressed.

Be it KGF, Kantara, or RRR, films from the South industry have been stunned and quite impressive. This contrasting difference in the performance of both industries also left audiences to start a debate and further prompted them to criticise Bollywood films and also filmmakers and actors.

In the meantime, while Bollywood continues to receive flak from audiences, South star Yash has now come forward in their defense and further urged people to not disrespect the Hindi film industry.

Yash comes out in support of Bollywood

Yash who ruled the box office in India this year with his mega-successful film, KGF: Chapter 2 recently spoke to Film Companion about the reactions coming in from people and added that he doesn’t want people to disrespect Bollywood just because South films did very well this year in the north.

Citing the examples of KGF 2 and Kantara, he said, “It is just a phase and there is no need to ill-treat Bollywood.”

Further speaking on the ongoing debate between north and south, Yash said that it was not a good thing to corner anyone and such a debate should end. “I don’t want Karnataka people to put any other industry down, because we have faced the same problem when we were also treated in the same manner. We have worked hard to get that respect and thus after this, we cannot start disrespecting anyone. We should respect everybody. Respect Bollywood. Forget this north and south,” he added.

He further noted that Bollywood has taught them so many things and said that it was not a good development.

