KGF star Yash conquering boundaries: 'World is Yash Territory' is trending on social media
With the success of KGF 2, Yash has proved his potential to make noise not just in the domestic market but also in the Internationals.
Yash is undoubtedly a star who has been looked up to by the masses with great anticipation after the humongous success of KGF 2. The Rocking star went on to conquer the box office with the collection of 54 Cr. on the very first day in the Hindi market. The way Yash made a presence all across the globe has never been seen before and has profoundly left a mark of Indian Cinema on the global map, which has now been taken over by the netizens while they are hailing ‘World is Yash Territory’ on the entire social media universe.
With the success of KGF 2, Yash has proved his potential to make noise not just in the domestic market but also in the Internationals. While a video recently captured Yash in LA, undergoing a target practice session with renowned American director, martial artist, actor, and stuntman, J. J. Perry, it gave rise to a trend on social media with ‘World is Yash Territory’, while the netizens shared their excitement of Yash capturing global boundaries. The trend has briefly justified that Yash has planted faith in the hearts of the audience as the one who can take the Indian cinema to the global level while it left everyone guessing ‘Something big is cooking from the actor. While expressing their excitement, they shared:
#YashBoss doing target practice at an Iconic shooting range in Los Angeles, something massive in the works
World is Yash Territory@TheNameIsYash #YashinLA #GlobalStarYash pic.twitter.com/briLtzT3sv
— HaRSHith ViRat️ (@YasHARSHi18) September 29, 2022
Preparation started
” World is Yash Territory ” #GlobalStarYash #YashInLA @TheNameIsYash pic.twitter.com/JvmRFr3NBL
— Abhishek Rocky (@Abhishe76031154) September 29, 2022
Sanje news channels alli:
-> Rocky bhai kotru dodda signal
-> Konegu #Yash19 announce made bitta Pan India star Yash
-> Abhimanigalige ದಸರಾ ಸಿಹಿ ಹಂಚಿದ Rocking Star
-> Yash19 bagge exclusive news only in Suvarna news,Public news etc
” World is Yash Territory ”
#YashBOSS pic.twitter.com/CmqiObJTyc
— ʸᵃˢʰ¹⁹ (@LoyalYashFan) September 29, 2022
Uppi sir said it long back
Yash has the potential to reach International level #Yash19 will be bigger than what you expect
” World is Yash Territory ” #GlobalStarYash #YashInLA #YashBoss pic.twitter.com/xSXNFEuQ7Y
— KARTHIK (@KarthikYash02) September 29, 2022
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
