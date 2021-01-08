KGF Chapter 2 teaser: Yash, Sanjay Dutt confront each other in Prashanth Neel directorial
The teaser of KGF Chapter 2 was unveiled a day before Yash's 35th birthday.
The much-anticipated teaser for KGF Chapter 2 was released on Thursday ahead of lead star Yash’s 35th birthday by the team. While the sequel of the superhit Kannada film is all set to hit the big screens soon, the teaser has managed to satiate the curiosity of "Rocking Star Yash"'s fanbase.
The teaser begins with the words: ‘A promise was once made’ written on the screen which alludes to the first movie where Yash's character Rocky promises his mother he will never die in poverty.
The teaser also flashes the words ‘Happy Birthday Rocking Star Yash’ in fiery letters, assuring Rocky Bhai will bring mayhem on the screen with KGF Chapter 2. It ends with the words ‘That promise will be kept’ hinting at the possible win for Yash’s character at the end.
Check out the teaser below
A promise was once made, that promise will be kept!https://t.co/Bmoh4TQLg8
Wishing Rocking Star @TheNameIsYash a very Happy Birthday.#KGF2Teaser #HBDRockyBhai @VKiragandur @prashanth_neel @hombalefilms @duttsanjay @TandonRaveena @SrinidhiShetty7 @BasrurRavi @bhuvangowda84
— Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) January 7, 2021
The makers have now announced that it has become the most viewed teaser in less than 24 hours ever, besting Saaho's record. Check out the announcement here
OFFICIALY CONFIRMED! Now #KGFChapter2Teaser Is Most Viewed Teaser In Less Than 24 Hours (12.5 Hours) By Beating Previous Record of #Saaho (22.5M Views In 24 Hours)#KGFChapter2 #KGF2 #MasterFilm #Yash pic.twitter.com/ajJjLMB6N6 — KGF : Chapter 2 (@KGFChapter2) January 8, 2021
Srinidhi Shetty, who had played Yash’s love interest in the first chapter will be reprising her role in the second as well. Sanjay Dutt, who is only momentarily shown in the teaser, will play the character of the antagonist, Adheera. Apart from them, Raveena Tandon has a major role.
Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 also stars Malavika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar and Prakash Raj in important roles. It has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under his banner Hombale Films.
While makers are yet to release a fixed date for the film, it can be expected that the Kannada movie sees a release this year. It is clear from the teaser that the film will be released in the theatres and as per reports, the team is set to wrap up the last schedule of the shooting by the second week of January.
