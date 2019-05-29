KGF: Chapter 2 — Raveena Tandon to reported portray Indira Gandhi in sequel to Yash's Kannada blockbuster

Actor Yash's KGF Chapter 1 was a groundbreaking film for the Kannada film industry. Following its stupendous success, a sequel was soon announced. Now, latest reports suggest that Raveena Tandon has been roped in for a pivotal part in the movie. The actress made her debut in Kannada films with 1999 flick, Upendra.

According to Deccan Chronicle, Raveena will be seen taking on the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi in KGF: Chapter 2. However, the makers are yet to confirm the development.

Raveena is the second Bollywood actor to have been approached for a part in the upcoming film. Earlier, Yash confirmed the news that the makers have approached Sanjay Dutt for the part of the primary antagonist.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 went on floors on 13 March in Bengaluru, according to a press release.

KGF: Chapter 1 had the widest release for a Kannada film— it was released in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam simultaneously. The film traced the rags to riches journey of Rocky (Yash) and his quest for power in the Kolar Gold Fields of Karnataka. It collected over Rs 200 crore, despite facing the clash with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Bollywood film Zero.

In an interview with IANS, Yash had said that the upcoming sequel would be "bigger" and "better".

"When we made KGF: Chapter 1, we had our own inhibitions and restricted ourselves in some way. But with this kind of success in our side, we are going all out to make the second part. We now know people are keenly looking forward to the second part and we can deliver it without any reservations. We have reserved the best for chapter 2," he had revealed.

KGF: Chapter 1 also marked Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment's first Kannada venture and the production house will be associated with the sequel as well.

