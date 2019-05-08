KGF actor Yash, Radhika Pandit release first pictures of their daughter on Instagram

Actors Radhika Pandit and Yash, who became parents to a baby girl in December, 2018, shared the first pictures of their daughter on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. Radhika took to social media to upload the photos of her "bundle of joy". She mentioned that they haven't named her yet.

Radhika and Yash made their acting debuts with TV serial Nandagokul and starred together in their debut film Moggina Manasu in 2008. The duo has also worked together in films like Drama, Mr and Mrs Ramachari and Santhu Straight Forward. The couple got married in 2016 and welcomed their first child on 2 December.

One of the most influential actors in the Kannada industry, Yash achieved massive success with Kollar Gold Fields (KGF). The film traces the rags to riches journey of Rocky (Yash) and his quest for power in the Kolar Gold Fields of Karnataka. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the movie collected over Rs 200 crore, despite clashing with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero. Following its widespread success, a sequel to KGF is underway.

