Kevin Spacey's sexual assault accuser allowed to remain anonymous by US Court

A massage therapist, who is pursuing a sexual assault case against actor Kevin Spacey has been allowed to keep his identity anonymous during the court proceedings by Judge Ronald Lew. According to Variety, the therapist filed a lawsuit against the actor in October 2018, stating that the actor had tried to kiss him and forcibly grab his private parts during a session in 2016.

Spacey's lawyers had asked Lew to dismiss the case as it was filed anonymously by the plaintiff or order him to disclose himself. However, the plaintiff's lawyers argued that this would result in loss of business and also make him vulnerable to potential physical harm.

"Plaintiff's vulnerability to humiliation, harassment, and threats, is further exacerbated by the nature of Defendant's status as a high-profile celebrity and the media attention that comes with it. The Court finds that anonymity is necessary to protect Plaintiff's privacy and to protect against any further trauma," wrote Lew. He added that he will reconsider the issue if it would "prevent a just resolution," writes The Hollywood Reporter.

Variety further states that the case was filed in Los Angeles but moved to federal court by Spacey's lawyers as the actor resides in the state of Maryland. The plaintiff's lawyers had requested that the case be moved back to state court, but it was rejected by Lew.

Spacey also faces charges for groping an 18-year-old busboy in 2016. Former Boston TV anchor Heather Unruh had accused the former House of Cards star of sexually assaulting her son in a bar on the Massachusetts resort island of Nantucket. However, the actor has pleaded not guilty.

Updated Date: May 17, 2019 16:24:06 IST

