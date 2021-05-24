Kevin Spacey will feature in a small role as a police detective in upcoming Italian film L'uomo Che Disegno Dio directed by Franco Nero. .

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey is going to star in an Italian indie movie L'uomo Che Disegno Dio, directed by Franco Nero, who also stars as the lead.

The low-budget film will be Spacey's first acting gig since he went through a sudden downfall in his career after a number sexual assault allegations surfaced against him during the #MeToo movement in 2017.

According to Variety, the film's producer Louis Nero said the actor will feature in a small role as a police detective.

Written by Vanessa Redgrave, Franco;s wife, the story follows the rise and fall of a blind artist who has the extraordinary gift of making true-to-life portraits just by listening to human voices.

Spacey was fired from his starring role in Netflix's House of Cards in November 2017 as sexual assault and harassment allegations against him mounted, after Anthony Rapp claimed that the actor behaved inappropriately with him when he was 14-years-old.

Almost 20 men working with the Old Vic, the London Theater at which Spacey was the artistic director, reported allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

Rapp's claims prompted Spacey to issue a statement where he said he had no memory of the incident but apologised for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour.

The 60-year-old actor also came out as a gay in the statement, which drew further criticism from people.

Spacey has till now denied accusations by more than a dozen men, including Rapp.

In an ongoing trial, regarding the case of a man who accused the actor of sexually abusing him in the 1980s when he was 14, a judge ruled that the accuser cannot proceed anonymously in court.

Meanwhile, investigators in England have not yet said whether they will bring criminal charges against Spacey in connection with accusations made against him there for events alleged to have occurred from 1996 to 2013.

