Kevin Spacey sexual assault accuser found dead ahead of trial; cause of death undisclosed

One of the accusers involved in American actor-producer Kevin Spacey's sexual assault case has been found dead.

According to a notice filed in court by the Spacey's attorney stated that the anonymous massage therapist claimed to have been assaulted by the actor has been found dead.

No details have been released concerning the circumstances of his death.

The individual filed claims in September 2018 with the allegation of being forced by the star to grab his genitals twice during a massage two years earlier at a private residence in Malibu, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

In May, a federal judge in California allowed the case to move forward despite Spacey's objection that the plaintiff's identity was being shielded.

Now, just a month after the parties came to a plan for proceeding in the suit that detailed prospective discovery and envisioned a seven- to 11-day trial, the plaintiff's attorney has informed Spacey that the client "recently passed."

No further detail about his death has been provided, and a request to the plaintiff's attorney for more information has not been answered.

Spacey recently got out of another legal situation when criminal charges against him were dropped in Nantucket, Mass. In that case, Spacey pleaded not guilty to felony indecent assault and battery, and prosecutors withdrew charges after the accuser — a teenage busboy — stopped cooperating.

Updated Date: Sep 19, 2019 09:19:26 IST