You are here:

Kevin Smith's new Hit-Girl comic book series, The Golden Rage of Hollywood, unveiled by Mark Millar

FP Staff

Aug,21 2018 19:16:42 IST

Mark Millar unveiled the first look of Hit-Girl, best known from the Kick-Ass franchise, and revealed details of Kevin Smith’s The Golden Rage of Hollywood. The character was made popular by Chloë Grace Moretz’s portrayal of a foul-mouthed 12-year old bloodthirsty hero.

In Hit-Girl: The Golden Rage of Hollywood, she goes to Hollywood to fight sexual predators and, as Deadline reports. There will be four parts to the series which will each pay tribute to a different era of cinema. Smith had suffered a heart attack earlier this year and he penned down the story arc for the character during his recovery period.

“Telling tales with Mark’s toys was an absolute pleasure, but having [artist Pernille Orum] bring it all to life makes this a must-read for me! Pernille’s style is like hot cocoa for the eyes and soul, so I’m ecstatic she opted to lend it to our pint-sized, pre-pubescent Punisher!” he said.

Mindy Macready as Hit-Girl in Kick-Ass. Image via Twitter @sttepodcast

Mindy Macready as Hit-Girl in Kick-Ass. Image via Twitter @sttepodcast

The first part of the comic begins with issue 13, following her misadventures in Rome with Rafael Albuquerque and Rafael Scavone.

In May, Smith Tweeted about him working on the Hit-Girl project.

Updated Date: Aug 21, 2018 19:16 PM

tags: #Buzz Patrol #BuzzPatrol #comic book #fineprint #Hit-Girl #Hollywood #Kevin Smith #Kick-Ass #Mark Millar

also see

Forbidden Planet, Frankenstein's Daughter actor Robert Dix dies of respiratory failure at age 83

Forbidden Planet, Frankenstein's Daughter actor Robert Dix dies of respiratory failure at age 83

Justin Timberlake to release his book titled Hindsight: & All the Things I Can't See in Front of Me

Justin Timberlake to release his book titled Hindsight: & All the Things I Can't See in Front of Me

New Jersey woman pays for man short on cash, later finds out it's Keith Urban

New Jersey woman pays for man short on cash, later finds out it's Keith Urban