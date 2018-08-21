Kevin Smith's new Hit-Girl comic book series, The Golden Rage of Hollywood, unveiled by Mark Millar

Mark Millar unveiled the first look of Hit-Girl, best known from the Kick-Ass franchise, and revealed details of Kevin Smith’s The Golden Rage of Hollywood. The character was made popular by Chloë Grace Moretz’s portrayal of a foul-mouthed 12-year old bloodthirsty hero.

In Hit-Girl: The Golden Rage of Hollywood, she goes to Hollywood to fight sexual predators and, as Deadline reports. There will be four parts to the series which will each pay tribute to a different era of cinema. Smith had suffered a heart attack earlier this year and he penned down the story arc for the character during his recovery period.

“Telling tales with Mark’s toys was an absolute pleasure, but having [artist Pernille Orum] bring it all to life makes this a must-read for me! Pernille’s style is like hot cocoa for the eyes and soul, so I’m ecstatic she opted to lend it to our pint-sized, pre-pubescent Punisher!” he said.

The first part of the comic begins with issue 13, following her misadventures in Rome with Rafael Albuquerque and Rafael Scavone.

In May, Smith Tweeted about him working on the Hit-Girl project.

I just finished my final #HitGirl comic book script for the 4 issue mini-series I’m doing for @mrmarkmillar! Had a blast writing it! After the @JeffLemire story set in Canada, I get to take Hit-Girl to Tinsel Town in a story I’m calling HIT-GIRL: THE GOLDEN RAGE OF HOLLYWOOD! pic.twitter.com/NuGntMJxSU — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) May 26, 2018

