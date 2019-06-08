Kevin Hart to produce, likely star in remake of Bill Murray's 1988 comedy Scrooged

Kevin Hart and Paramount Pictures are partnering on a remake of the Bill Murray Christmas comedy Scrooged. Hart will produce the film via his HartBeat Productions and possibly take on a starring role, sources confirmed to Variety.

The project is in nascent stages with no writer or script.

A modern retelling of the Charles Dickens novella, the original 1998 Scrooged was directed by Richard Donner in which Murray essayed the role of a greedy TV executive who meets three ghosts to get back his Christmas spirit. Also in the cast were Karen Allen, Bobcat Goldthwait and Robert Mitchum.

The movie was a moderate box office hit when it was released but has become a cult hit and Christmas fixture.

Currently, Hart is prepping up to shoot Fatherhood. The film is based on the true story of an author and is an adaptation of Matt Logelin's best seller Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss & Love. The Night School actor will also be seen in the sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle which stars Dwayne Johnson.

