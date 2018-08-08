Rainbow trailer: Kesha teases behind-the-scenes documentary to celebrate one-year anniversary of her album

Kesha is coming out with a behind-the-scenes documentary marking the one-year anniversary of her last album Rainbow. The documentary, titled Rainbow, will premiere on Apple Music on 10 August.

The first clip from the film shows Kesha walk through a seemingly unreal forest which represents the emotions she was going through at the time. "When I wrote Rainbow, I was in a very dark place. I was alone, and I was scared. And I was in rehab for an eating disorder that had gotten wildly out of control. They said I wasn’t allowed to work. And since I’m a musician they said I couldn’t even have a keyboard. But I pleaded, this isn’t work," she continued. "Finally they agreed to give me a keyboard for one hour a day. I knew I needed to change and take care of and love myself. Rainbow was the beginning."

Ben Folds, co-producer of the title track alongside Kesha and others, also make an appearance in the clip. The two discuss the lyrics and vibe for what will become the title track.

Directed by Kesha, along with her brother Lagan Sebert and Kevin Hayden, Rainbow includes previously unseen footage that chronicles Kesha performing live around the country, writing and recording Rainbow, and her preparation leading up to the emotional performance of 'Praying' at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

You can watch the teaser here:

