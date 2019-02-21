You are here:

Kesari trailer: Akshay Kumar's dialogue from upcoming historical drama inspires hilarious memes on Twitter

The trailer of Kesari, Akshay Kumar's historic drama based on the battle of Saragarhi, released on Thursday morning. Touted as one of the greatest battles ever fought, 21 courageous Sikhs took on 10,000 invaders, and the intense trailer perfectly depicts the event and also has some pretty powerful dialogues. While most netizens couldn't stop praising the performance of Akshay, some Twitterati were quick to pick up two dialogues and make memes out of them. The trailer features a scene where Akshay says, "Chal Jhoota" to the Afghan warrior. However, this particular exchange has inspired a lot of funny memes and jokes.

Here are some of them:

Money left in the account and number of days left in the month. #KesariTrailer pic.twitter.com/i8rN4zCzF4 — GRV (@MildlyClassic) February 21, 2019

When I see the questions in the question paper vs the Time Remaining #Kesari #KesariTrailer pic.twitter.com/BOU0HP9QEk — UmaR (@umarsiddiquiii) February 21, 2019

IPL Practice match crowd vs PSL final crowd. #KesariTrailer pic.twitter.com/QYVHKJy1ej — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) February 21, 2019

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, and helmed by Punjabi film director, Anurag Singh, Kesari is all set to hit the theaters on 21 March.

