Kesari: #ShameonKaranJohar trends after he accidentally likes offensive tweet comparing Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh

Karan Johar is on the receiving end of a lot of online hate today. After he accidentally liked a tweet that spoke on how the collections of Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari are significantly better than Shah Rukh Khan's Zero. The user used expletives to describe the same, using homophobic puns.

Soon hashtag #ShameOnKaranJohar started trending on the micro-blogging site, with fans of Khan calling out the director for liking such an offensive tweet. #ShameOnKaranJohar is currently trending at No 5 on Twitter India trends with over 60,000 tweets.

Salman & Srk had fallout in past but they never disrespected each other. There’s something called Level : But here @karanjohar being the most shameless person of Bollywood or we can say next level ‘bezzat’ how can you expect something like that from him. “ #ShameOnKaranJohar “ — Its Raj..! (@LoyalSalmanFan1) March 22, 2019

Karan Johar has lost all the respect today. Very cheap personality. Best example of the team "opportunist". When SRK was at his peak , he used his stardom to make money , now he is using Akshay's good times to make money. No respect for such by-products of Nepotism. #Kesari — Siddharth Jha (@jha_siddhus91) March 21, 2019

No matter how much we fight on Twitter, it is our duty to support the right and oppose the wrong. What Karan Johar did, is not only wrong but disgraceful and shameful. SRK is responsible for making Dharma Productions what it is today!#ShameOnKaranJohar — VK Salmaniac (@VK_Payne19) March 22, 2019

The man who shows believe on you always and support you in starting of your carrer who once ready to take bullet for you and now you are disrespected that person only #ShameOnKaranJohar its really very shameful @karanjohar you should ask apology for this act pic.twitter.com/4VV5K7Vd1K — shilpi Rai (@shilpirai22) March 22, 2019

The filmmaker later took to Twitter to describe it as a technical glitch and clarified he is getting it sorted out.

Guys having a technical problem with my twitter account! Strange things are going on!from uploading shoe picture and gibberish to liking tweets I haven’t even read and would NEVER even acknowledge! Please bear with me and I apologise for any inconvenience! Sorting it out asap! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 22, 2019

Aaj twitter pe thodi gadbad ho gayi but baaki sab #firstclass hai. 🙈 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 22, 2019

Produced by Karan Johar, Kesari has set the box-office on fire as it collected Rs. 21.50 crore on Day 1, making it the highest opener of 2019.

Shahrukh Khan later took to Twitter and defended Johar. He asked his fans to slow down with the hate and wrote, "Just like Life, twitter doesn’t come with instructions, so mistakes are natural."

I hate clarifications on SM. @karanjohar is technologically challenged but has other good qualities like his taste in clothes!?Just like Life, twitter doesn’t come with instructions, so mistakes r natural....& also he has fat fingers. Go easy all, Make Lov not War...it’s more fun — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 22, 2019

Karan's next venture Kalank, starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, is slated to release on 17 April.

Updated Date: Mar 22, 2019 16:04:55 IST