Kesari: #ShameonKaranJohar trends after he accidentally likes offensive tweet comparing Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh

FP Staff

Mar 22, 2019 15:28:44 IST

Karan Johar is on the receiving end of a lot of online hate today. After he accidentally liked a tweet that spoke on how the collections of Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari are significantly better than Shah Rukh Khan's Zero. The user used expletives to describe the same, using homophobic puns.

Perhaps, it was probably liked accidentally because the tweet doesn't exist on Karan Johar's Twitter 'Likes' section now. Source: Twitter

Soon hashtag #ShameOnKaranJohar started trending on the micro-blogging site, with fans of Khan calling out the director for liking such an offensive tweet. #ShameOnKaranJohar is currently trending at No 5 on Twitter India trends with over 60,000 tweets.

The filmmaker later took to Twitter to describe it as a technical glitch and clarified he is getting it sorted out.

Produced by Karan Johar, Kesari has set the box-office on fire as it collected Rs. 21.50 crore on Day 1, making it the highest opener of 2019.

Shahrukh Khan later took to Twitter and defended Johar. He asked his fans to slow down with the hate and wrote, "Just like Life, twitter doesn’t come with instructions, so mistakes are natural."

Karan's next venture Kalank, starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, is slated to release on 17 April.

Updated Date: Mar 22, 2019 16:04:55 IST

