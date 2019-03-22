Kesari: Akshay Kumar's war drama leaked online by piracy website Tamilrockers within hours of release

Akshay Kumar's period war drama Kesari has been creating buzz ever since it was announced. Based on the real life event of the Battle of Saragarhi, the film depicts a group of 21 Sikhs, who belonged to British Indian regiments and were in charge of protecting the forts of Lockhart and Gulistan on Afghani borders, facing combat with 10,000 Afghan soldiers at Saragarhi. The film, which was released on 21 March, has been the talking point for history buffs.

However, like most films, Kesari has also fallen prey to online piracy. As reported by Jansatta, the film was leaked online a day after its release by the piracy website Tamilrockers.

Despite having banned by the Government, the piracy site Tamilrockers remains a threat as it continues to leak new movies online on the first day of release. In the recent past, the website has become infamous for releasing a long list of big budget movies. Popular South Indian films Petta, Viswasam and Vanathaan Rajavathaan Varuven were leaked within a day of their release. Tamilrockers is also responsible for leaking Bollywood films like Gully Boy and Thugs of Hindostan.

The HD print of Akshay Kumar's last film 2.0 featuring Rajnikanth was also leaked within a few hours of its release.

Directed by Anurag Singh, under the Dharma Productions, Kesari stars Parineeti Chopra opposite Kumar.

Updated Date: Mar 22, 2019 12:25:06 IST