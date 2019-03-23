You are here:

Kesari: Akshay Kumar's hiding-in-the-bushes photo draws funny Twitter reactions; netizens compare it to Simpsons GIF

Akshay Kumar's war drama Kesari opened to positive reviews and is off to a great start at the box office. According to trade analysts, the film, which released on 21 March, has emerged as the biggest opener of 2019 with Rs 21.50 crore.

Meanwhile, Akshay has shared a picture on social media that has him peeking through the bushes.

#Kesari has released...

So I'm hiding in the bushes

Catch me if you can in cinemas Worldwide pic.twitter.com/xH0A7YwuXr — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 22, 2019

While we try to fathom the connection between the release of Kesari and its lead star hiding in the bushes, Twitter has already started a meme fest reacting to the picture. Here are some of the hilarious reactions:

#Kesari has released...

So I'm hiding in the bushes

Catch me if you can in cinemas Worldwide pic.twitter.com/xH0A7YwuXr — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 22, 2019

Vegans, when they see someone actually enjoying their food: pic.twitter.com/l4vL43ewPY — Poonam Khatri (@poonamkhatri) March 22, 2019

Me when relatives come to house. https://t.co/Zj47HNOHQm — वरूण राय (@varunvrai) March 22, 2019

When u hear a patriotic film script being discussed at any place. https://t.co/0JWgAtFbEo — Chowkidar Ajeete Raho Beta!! (@ajeete_raho) March 22, 2019

Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari depicts the Battle of Saragarhi, one of the most valiant clashes in India where a troop of soldiers took on approximately 10,000 invaders.

Updated Date: Mar 23, 2019 10:35:59 IST