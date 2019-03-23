You are here:

Kesari: Akshay Kumar's hiding-in-the-bushes photo draws funny Twitter reactions; netizens compare it to Simpsons GIF

FP Staff

Mar 23, 2019 10:35:59 IST

Akshay Kumar's war drama Kesari opened to positive reviews and is off to a great start at the box office. According to trade analysts, the film, which released on 21 March, has emerged as the biggest opener of 2019 with Rs 21.50 crore.

Meanwhile, Akshay has shared a picture on social media that has him peeking through the bushes.

While we try to fathom the connection between the release of Kesari and its lead star hiding in the bushes, Twitter has already started a meme fest reacting to the picture. Here are some of the hilarious reactions:

Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari depicts the Battle of Saragarhi, one of the most valiant clashes in India where a troop of soldiers took on approximately 10,000 invaders.

