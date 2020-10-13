Kerala State Film Awards 2020: Lijo Jose Pellissery, Kani Kusruti bag top honours; here's the full list of winners
While Nivin Pauly won the Special Jury Mention trophy for Moothon, Fahadh Faasil nabbed the Best Character Actor award for Kumbalangi Nights
Suraj Venjaramoodu has bagged the Best Actor award in the 50th Kerala State Film Awards. The actor has won the prestigious state award for the film Android Kunjappan Version 5.25 and Vikruthi. The Best Actress award was given to Kani Kusruti for her role in the film Biriyani.
According to a report by The Times of India, the 50th Kerala State Film Awards was announced on 13 October by Kerala's Culture Minister AK Balan.
The Best Film award went to Vasanthi, directed by the Rahman brothers. The Best Director award was bagged by Lijo Jose Pellissery for Jallikattu. Fahadh Faasil and Swasika Vijay won in the Best Supporting Actors category.
The award event was delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 119 films were screened which also included many yet to be released movies.
A report by The Indian Express said that the jury of Kerala Film Awards was headed by renowned cinematographer Madhu Ambattu.
The second best film award went to Kenjira. Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval has won the best debut director award for Android Kunjappan Version 5.25
Here is the full winner's list of the 50th Kerala State Film Awards:
Best Film – Vasanthi
Second Best Film – Kenjira
Best Actor – Suraj Venjaramoodu, Android Kunjappan Version 5.25 and Vikruthi
Best Actress – Kani Kusruti, Biriyani
Best Director – Lijo Jose Pellissery, Jallikattu
Best Character Actor – Fahadh Faasil, Kumbalangi Nights
Best Character Actress – Swasika, Vasanthi
Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value – Kumbalangi Nights
Best Child Artist (Male) – Vasudev Sajeesh Mara, Sullu and Kallanottam
Best Child Artist (Female) – Catherine Biji, Nani
Best Debut Director – Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, Android Kunjappan Version 5.25
Best Music Director – Sushin Shyam, Kumbalangi Nights
Best Male Singer – Najim Arshad
Best Female Singer – Madhusree Narayanan
Best Story – Shahul Aliyar, Vasanthi
Best Cinematography – Prathap V Nair, Kenchira
Best Dubbing Artist – Male – Vineeth, Lucifer
Special Jury award – Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham
Special Jury mention – Anna Ben for Helen, Nivin Pauly for Moothon and Priyamvadha Krishna for Thottapan
A report by DNA said many veteran actors including Mohanlal, Mammootty were vying for awards but this edition of the ceremony witnessed artists who are a part of New Wave of Malayalam cinema steal the show.
