Kerala State Film Awards 2020: Lijo Jose Pellissery, Kani Kusruti bag top honours; here's the full list of winners

While Nivin Pauly won the Special Jury Mention trophy for Moothon, Fahadh Faasil nabbed the Best Character Actor award for Kumbalangi Nights

Suraj Venjaramoodu has bagged the Best Actor award in the 50th Kerala State Film Awards. The actor has won the prestigious state award for the film Android Kunjappan Version 5.25 and Vikruthi. The Best Actress award was given to Kani Kusruti for her role in the film Biriyani.

According to a report by The Times of India, the 50th Kerala State Film Awards was announced on 13 October by Kerala's Culture Minister AK Balan.

The Best Film award went to Vasanthi, directed by the Rahman brothers. The Best Director award was bagged by Lijo Jose Pellissery for Jallikattu. Fahadh Faasil and Swasika Vijay won in the Best Supporting Actors category.

The award event was delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 119 films were screened which also included many yet to be released movies.

A report by The Indian Express said that the jury of Kerala Film Awards was headed by renowned cinematographer Madhu Ambattu.

The second best film award went to Kenjira. Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval has won the best debut director award for Android Kunjappan Version 5.25

Here is the full winner's list of the 50th Kerala State Film Awards:

Best Film – Vasanthi

Second Best Film – Kenjira

Best Actor – Suraj Venjaramoodu, Android Kunjappan Version 5.25 and Vikruthi

Best Actress – Kani Kusruti, Biriyani

Best Director – Lijo Jose Pellissery, Jallikattu

Best Character Actor – Fahadh Faasil, Kumbalangi Nights

Best Character Actress – Swasika, Vasanthi

Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value – Kumbalangi Nights

Best Child Artist (Male) – Vasudev Sajeesh Mara, Sullu and Kallanottam

Best Child Artist (Female) – Catherine Biji, Nani

Best Debut Director – Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, Android Kunjappan Version 5.25

Best Music Director – Sushin Shyam, Kumbalangi Nights

Best Male Singer – Najim Arshad

Best Female Singer – Madhusree Narayanan

Best Story – Shahul Aliyar, Vasanthi

Best Cinematography – Prathap V Nair, Kenchira

Best Dubbing Artist – Male – Vineeth, Lucifer

Special Jury award – Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham

Special Jury mention – Anna Ben for Helen, Nivin Pauly for Moothon and Priyamvadha Krishna for Thottapan

A report by DNA said many veteran actors including Mohanlal, Mammootty were vying for awards but this edition of the ceremony witnessed artists who are a part of New Wave of Malayalam cinema steal the show.