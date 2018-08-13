Kerala rains: Kamal Haasan, Vijay TV donate Rs 25 lakh each to disaster relief fund

Makkal Neethi Maiam president and actor Kamal Haasan has donated Rs 25 lakh to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund as the state finds itself in the midst of unprecedented floods caused by torrential rains. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed the contribution on his Facebook page revealing that Vijay TV (the channel which is home to Bigg Boss Tamil, a reality show hostel by Haasan) has also pitched in the same amount for for the fund.

Haasan has reportedly asked his followers and party members to come out and support the victims, the update said.

"Kamal Haasan has understood the unprecedented situation in Kerala due to the floods, and has given Rs 25 lakh to the relief fund. Vijay TV has also paid Rs 25 lakh," Vijayan wrote on his page.

Several actors have donated generously in the face of the havoc that the floods have wreaked. On 11 August, Tamil actors Karthi and Surya announced that they will be donating an amount of Rs 25 lakh each to the flood relief operations, according to The News Minute.

Numerous Malayalam actors have also been encouraging their fans to extend their full support to those affected by the flood. Actor Mammootty reportedly visited a relief camp in Ernakulam on 11 August and shared photos from his visit. The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists which is headed by veteran actor Mohanlal, has also contributed Rs 10 lakh to relief operations.

Updated Date: Aug 13, 2018 10:13 AM