Kerala floods: Suriya, Karthi, Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun donate to Chief Minister Distress Relief Fund

The floods in Kerala have claimed many lives and also destroyed houses and other public facilities across the state. While many celebrities are urging their fans to donate to the relief fund for the victims of the Kerala floods, there are also those celebrities who are leading by example and donating a feasible amount to help the state devastated by non-stop rains and flooding.

Some celebrities that have done their bit are Tamil actors Suriya and Karthi, who have have contributed Rs 25 lakh to the Kerala Chief Minister Distress Relief Fund, according to a report by News18. Actor Karthi met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh, on behalf of Suriya and himself, as contribution to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

Another report by International Business Times lists all the actors who have donated to the Kerala Relief Fund. These names are as follows:

Allu Arjun Rs 25 lakh, Kamal Haasan Rs 25 lakh, Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan Rs 25 lakh, Anupama Parameshwaran Rs 1 lakh, Vijay Sethupathi Rs 25 lakh, Siddharth Rs 10 lakh, Dhanush Rs 15 lakh, Sivakarthikeyan Rs 10 lakh, Nayanthara Rs 10 lakh, Vishal Rs 10 lakh, Vijay Devarakonda Rs 5 lakh, Vijay TV Rs 25 lakh, Nadigar Sangam Rs 5 lakh and Udhayanidhi Stalin Rs 10 lakh.

Updated Date: Aug 18, 2018 14:56 PM