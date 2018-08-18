Kerala floods: Prithviraj Sukumaran's residence in Thiruvananthapuram affected; mother rescued

Malayalam actor and director Prithviraj Sukumaran's mother was saved from the Kerala floods on 17 August in a rescue mission, reports Times of India. The Vaasthavam actor's home, situated in Thiruvananthapuram was affected by the dreadful floods which have hit the state of Kerala. Since 8 August, the floods have disrupted lives of many with the casualty count standing at almost 190.

Mallika Sukumaran, mother of Prithviraj, was stranded in the house which was dangerously flooded. She was escorted in a large tub by four relief workers who reached her to safety. The actor, in a recent tweet, posted verified numbers of help centres which are presently conducting rescue operations. He even posted a Google application which aids in locating victims struck by the floods.

ഗൂഗിൾ കൈകോർക്കുന്നു, പരമാവധി ഉപയോഗപ്പെടുത്തുക. മാക്സിമം ഷെയർ ചെയ്യുക. https://t.co/hRszOz20Zj @GoogleIndia has launched in partnership with the government to locate those who need rescue, please share this link or fill it for someone you know needs rescue. #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/wjTfSElCOZ — POFFACTIO ™ (@Poffactio) August 17, 2018

There have been several stars who have posted helpline numbers on their social media pages, including Karwaan actor Dulquer Salman.

