Kerala floods: Prithviraj Sukumaran's residence in Thiruvananthapuram affected; mother rescued

FP Staff

Aug,18 2018 16:53:28 IST

Malayalam actor and director Prithviraj Sukumaran's mother was saved from the Kerala floods on 17 August in a rescue mission, reports Times of India. The Vaasthavam actor's home, situated in Thiruvananthapuram was affected by the dreadful floods which have hit the state of Kerala. Since 8 August, the floods have disrupted lives of many with the casualty count standing at almost 190.

Rescuing #Prithviraj's Mom #MallikaSukumaran !! #KeralaFloods

A post shared by MalluPage™ Ⓜ️ (@mallupage) on

Mallika Sukumaran, mother of Prithviraj, was stranded in the house which was dangerously flooded. She was escorted in a large tub by four relief workers who reached her to safety. The actor, in a recent tweet, posted verified numbers of help centres which are presently conducting rescue operations. He even posted a Google application which aids in locating victims struck by the floods.

There have been several stars who have posted helpline numbers on their social media pages, including Karwaan actor Dulquer Salman.

Updated Date: Aug 18, 2018 16:59 PM

