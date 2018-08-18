Kerala floods: Esha Gupta donates one day’s earning to relief fund, urges fans to do the same

The ongoing floods in Kerala have disrupted lives of thousands of people. While rescue operations are underway and people across the country try to do their bit for those affected by the floods in Kerala, actress Esha Gupta has also tried to do her bit.

The actress, in a video posted on Instagram, Esha urges her followers to help people and animals stranded in Kerala due to the floods. She wrote, "I urge you to donate money, food, clothes... whatever you can in your own way. No one needs to know how much and what. Lend a helping hand because you can. Kerala needs us, humanity needs us."

Esha appeals to her fans to make donations to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. She talks about the dire situation in the state and reasserts that we all must have someone stuck there with no food, no clean water and no electricity. She reveals that she has had no contact with her agent who is stuck there for the past few days. The actress also says that she has donated her one day’s earning to the relief fund.

Updated Date: Aug 18, 2018 11:20 AM