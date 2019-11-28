Kerala Film Producers’ Association bans Kumbalangi Nights star Shane Nigam, says new generation actors 'use drugs on set'

Kerala Film Producers’ Association on 28 November (Thursday) has raised allegations of drug abuse by new generation actors on film sets and locations. This comes after the association imposed a ban on actor Shane Nigam, following a breach of contract.

At a press conference, according to The Hindu, the association president Rejaputhra Renjith expressed the need for police checks on actors spending a long time in their vanity vans. They clarified that the accusations did not apply to all but only certain new actors, who were not named.

Producer Siyad Koker, also part of the association, shared that they suspected the use of psychedelics by actors on set. He added that instead of charging commoners in drug-related cases, the police should extend the same treatment to actors.

Nigam, who was last seen in Kumbalangi Nights and Ishq, had a disagreement with the makers of his next two films, Veyyil and Kurbani, after he drastically changed his look without their discretion. His conduct on set was also an issue of concern for the association. The Hindu adds the association demanded that Nigam pay Rs 7 crore in compensation as the films are currently shelved.

Renjith said Nigam displayed "indisciplined" behaviour, which raised doubts whether he was in the influence of substances. The decision to ban the actor has been conveyed to the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) as well.

"Two films, which are in the production stage, has been scrapped because of his indisciplined behaviour. We have decided that no producer will now sign Nigam for now. He will be signed up only after he reimbursed the total production cost of the two films, which he had signed but never bothered to report for the shooting on time," said Ranjith, reports Indo-Asian News Service. He said if Nigam does not pay the amount, he will not be allowed to act again.

However, Nigam's mother Sunila told Onmanorama that the allegations against the actor were untrue.

Updated Date: Nov 28, 2019 18:31:25 IST