Kenneth Branagh's Shakespearean drama All Is True to star Judi Dench, Ian McKellan

Kenneth Branagh’s Shakespearean drama All Is True's worldwide rights were recently acquired by Sony Pictures Classics. New reports in Deadline state that while Branagh directs the film and plays the bard on screen, he has managed to rope in Judi Dench and Ian McKellan for the project. All Is True is slated for an initial release in New York and Los Angeles on 21 December with a larger release in 2019.

All Is True has been penned by Ben Elton and has a backdrop set in 1613 when Shakespeare was acknowledged as one of the greatest writers of the age. However, the burning of his Globe Theatre brings disaster. In despair, Shakespeare returns to Stratford, where he is forced to face the realities of a troubled past and a neglected family. Following the death of his only son Hamnet, Shakespeare strives to better the relationship that he shared with his wife (played by Dench) and his daughters. While he does that, the bard is confronted with his own feelings as a father and a husband. McKellen plays the Earl of Southampton.

Tamar Thomas and Ted Gagliano have produced All Is True while Judy Hofflund, Matt Jenkins, Becca Kovacik and Laura Berwick serve as executive producers.

Branagh’s prolific career has been marked by Shakespeare performances both on screen and on stage. The actor was nominated in the Best Director and Best Actor Oscar categories in 1990 for Henry V, and Oscar-nominated again in 1997 for adapting Hamlet.

Updated Date: Nov 01, 2018 13:02 PM