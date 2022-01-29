Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile to release in Indian cinemas on 11 February
Death on the Nile, based on Agatha Christie's novel, stars Ali Fazal, Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright among others.
Actor-filmmaker Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile is set to release theatrically in India on February 11, the makers announced on Friday.
The mystery-thriller is based on the 1937 Agatha Christie novel of the same name. The film is Branagh's follow-up to his 2017 blockbuster The Murder on the Orient Express.
According to the official synopsis, Death on the Nile is a tale of "unbridled passion and incapacitating jealousy" which makes the travellers onboard suspects in the case.
On its official Instagram account, the 20th Century Studios’ shared the release date of the movie and the Hindi trailer.
Branagh returns as director and reprises his role of detective Hercule Poirot.
Death on the Nile boasts of the star-studded ensemble including Ali Fazal, Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Annette Bening, Rose Leslie, Russell Brand and Emma Mackey.
