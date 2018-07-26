Rapper Kendrick Lamar will be making a guest appearance on the television show Power.

The crime drama series, which stars and is executive produced by 50 Cent, is currently in its fifth season.

The Pulitzer winner will appear in a guest role opposite 50 Cent in the episode which will air on 29 July, the studio said in a statement.

"Kendrick is a once in a generation talent and Courtney, 50 and I felt it would be exciting to create a role for him in Power. Everyone involved is thrilled to have him join the family," executive producer Mark Canton said in the statement.

The studio, however, has not revealed the details of Lamar's character.

Power, produced by Courtney A. Kemp, follows the story of drug-dealer James St. Patrick, essayed by Omari Hardwick who operated under the nickname 'Ghost.' He wishes to leave the criminal underworld and indulge in a legitimate business as a nightclub owner. James struggles to manage both his lives, avoid an arrest and save his crumbling marriage.

The show also stars Joseph Sikora, as James' partner Tommy Egan and Lela Loren as Angela Valdes.

Rapper 50 Cent appears as rival drug-dealer Kanan Starks in the series. After the acclaim for the first five seasons, Starz network has renewed it for a sixth season which is scheduled to air in 2019.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)