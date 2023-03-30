Thanks to a combination of some really good genes from Kris Jenner and of course various cosmetic procedures, the Kardashian sisters continue to remain a topic of discussion because of their globally recognised physiques and ‘just too perfect’ facial features. It is pertinent to note that ever since the family’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered in 2007, they have transformed quite a lot with all of them including Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie being accused of having the ‘perfect’ figures and faces with the work of skilled plastic surgeons. While the other sisters have often confessed to actually going under the knife, Kendall is one of those who have comparatively fewer plastic surgery rumours.

While the 27-year-old supermodel continues to deny such speculations over time, she is yet again surrounded by similar rumours. A Reddit user recently shared two of Kendall’s pictures, one from 2020 and another from this year’s Vanity Fair Oscar Party further trying to explain how her face has changed due to going under the knife.

In the first picture from 2020 when she attended a photography exhibition in London, Kendall can be seen wearing a pull-back hairstyle with a matching shirt and skirt set. The second one snapped earlier this month at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California shows the model in a stunning black and golden gown with her hair in an updo.

While both the images show the ever-glamourous side of the supermodel, eagle-eyed fans were too quick to notice the major changes that she has undergone in her face. Taking to the comment section, users shared their views, believing that the changes ran deeper, other than just her makeup and dressing style.

Fans reacted to Kendall Jenner’s rumoured plastic surgery

A user while pointing out quite some details sarcastically wrote, “10 brow lifts and under eye skin removal…What’dya mean, she looks exactly the same!!?!” Another one agreed with the claim and wrote, “This photo is really a bad example I think. She doesn’t look that different here but she definitely has done a lot of work on her face and body lately.” A third user while taking a jibe at the Kardashian sisters wrote, “They all got SOOO much work done during the pandemic (minus Kourt) I guess more time at home looking in the mirror + easier to hide during recovery but sheesh is it jarring.”

At a time when such rumours are far from settling down, Kendall has never admitted to any of those. Back in 2017, she took to her app and wrote, “It’s all so exhausting. As a model, why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn’t even make sense.”