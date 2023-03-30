Kendall Jenner hit with fresh 'plastic surgery' rumours; fans believe her looks have 'changed'
While the 27-year-old supermodel continues to deny such speculations over time, she is yet again surrounded by similar rumours.
Thanks to a combination of some really good genes from Kris Jenner and of course various cosmetic procedures, the Kardashian sisters continue to remain a topic of discussion because of their globally recognised physiques and ‘just too perfect’ facial features. It is pertinent to note that ever since the family’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered in 2007, they have transformed quite a lot with all of them including Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie being accused of having the ‘perfect’ figures and faces with the work of skilled plastic surgeons. While the other sisters have often confessed to actually going under the knife, Kendall is one of those who have comparatively fewer plastic surgery rumours.
While the 27-year-old supermodel continues to deny such speculations over time, she is yet again surrounded by similar rumours. A Reddit user recently shared two of Kendall’s pictures, one from 2020 and another from this year’s Vanity Fair Oscar Party further trying to explain how her face has changed due to going under the knife.
A user while pointing out quite some details sarcastically wrote, “10 brow lifts and under eye skin removal…What’dya mean, she looks exactly the same!!?!” Another one agreed with the claim and wrote, “This photo is really a bad example I think. She doesn’t look that different here but she definitely has done a lot of work on her face and body lately.”
A third user while taking a jibe at the Kardashian sisters wrote, “They all got SOOO much work done during the pandemic (minus Kourt) I guess more time at home looking in the mirror + easier to hide during recovery but sheesh is it jarring.”
