Keith Flint, frontman of English electronic music group Prodigy, passes away at 49

Keith Flint, vocalist of English electronic music group Prodigy, died at his residence in Essex, reports The Guardian. The singer, aged 49, was found dead on arrival by police authorities. An Essex police spokesperson stated that they had returned a call about concerns of a man's welfare at Brook Hill, North End. “We attended and, sadly, a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed," added the spokesperson.

The singer's death is not being considered suspicious at the moment and the police are preparing a file for the coroner to look into.

Prodigy, originally formulated by Liam Howlett in 1990, saw Flint's addition as a dancer. He later fronted the band along with rapper Maxim. The singer's iconic spiked hair and punk aura made him one of the most sought after artistes in the 1990's.

Prodigy has always topped UK music charts. Except for their 1992 debut, all their seven albums have reached No 1 spot in the United Kingdom including their most recent record, No Tourists, that released in November 2018.

Flint provided vocals to Prodigy's two most popular songs till date — 'Firestarter' and 'Breathe' — both of which topped the charts in 1996. 'Firestarter' became one of the band's biggest US hits. Prodigy and its members were often lauded for their attempts to bring in break-dance music within the mainstream in UK.

Ed Simons, from the dance duo of Chemical Brothers, tweeted out his condolences, calling Flint a 'great man'.

Oh gosh, so sad to hear about Keith Flint, he was always great fun to be around and very kind to Tom and I when we first started doing shows together..great man. — ed simons (@eddychemical) March 4, 2019

Updated Date: Mar 04, 2019 17:53:20 IST