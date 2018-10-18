You are here:

Keira Knightley to play lead in BAFTA-winner Philippa Lowthorpe's pageant comedy drama, Misbehaviour

FP Staff

Oct,18 2018 13:41:30 IST

Keira Knightley is set to feature in Misbehaviour, a Miss World pageant comedy drama set in 1970.

According to Variety, the film is based on the true events of the 1970 pageant in London, when patriarchy was dragged away from the stage and the Western ideal of beauty was shown in a different light in front of an international audience.

Actress Keira Knightley attends the "Colette" screening on day 6 of the Toronto International Film Festival, at the Princess of Wales Theatre on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Keira Knightley. The Associated Press

Pathe will present the film, which is directed by BAFTA-winner Philippa Lowthorpe. Lowthorpe's recent works include directing two episodes for Netflix's The Crown season 2.

Rebecca Frayn has penned the script, with revisions by Gaby Chiappe.

The 1970 Miss World pageant saw the newly formed Women's Liberation Movement shoot to fame, the members of which took the stage by storm disrupting the live broadcast, hosted by Bob Hope, claiming that beauty competitions demeaned women.

When the show resumed, the result caused further uproar when Miss Grenada became the first black woman to be crowned Miss World, beating the favourite.

Also part of the cast are Gugu Mbatha-Raw (of A Wrinkle in Time, The Beauty and the Beast, Belle) and Jessie Buckley (Wild Rose).

Left Bank Pictures' Suzanne Mackie is producing.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Oct 18, 2018 13:45 PM

tags: A Wrinkle in Time , Belle , BuzzPatrol , Gugu Mbatha-Raw , Hollywood , Jessie Buckley , Keira Knightley , misbehaviour , Miss World , Philippa Lowthorpe , The Beauty and the Beast

also see

Gemma Arterton reimagines James Bond character Strawberry Fields for short story

Gemma Arterton reimagines James Bond character Strawberry Fields for short story

News posters for Aladdin's live action remake, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms unveiled

News posters for Aladdin's live action remake, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms unveiled

The Aftermath trailer: Keira Knightley, Alexander Skarsgard have a passionate affair in post-WWII Germany

The Aftermath trailer: Keira Knightley, Alexander Skarsgard have a passionate affair in post-WWII Germany